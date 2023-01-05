Jack and Rebecca Florio of Micrographics were in Cleveland, Tuesday, “getting some dental work done,” Jack said. Of course, they are also rabid Bills fans. In their shop’s window on Main Street is a life-sized photo of Bills QB Josh Allen and a few Bills logos to even things out.
Wednesday there was also a lawn sign depicting Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during Monday night’s game and went into cardiac arrest. Hamlin was brought out of the game on an ambulance.
Florio said that people have always been positive about his van, which is also decked out with Bills images. He was in Florida, Saturday, with Rebecca and people kept coming up to him saying, “Go Bills!” throughout Florida, the Carolinas and Pennsylvania.
But by the time they got to Cleveland the tone was of remorse.
“People came up and said, ‘I’m so sorry,’” Florio said. “They really seemed concerned.”
Florio started making bumper stickers for people depicting Hamlin, which he gave away freely. When someone said they’d like a sign, Florio was happy to do that, too. He’s not making money on them, he said, if anything he’ll cover the cost of materials.
“It’s a community thing,” he said. “And I love doing stuff for the community. … You have to be kind.”
On the other side of Lockport, a fast 14-minutes passed as Jason Flute of D&T Graphics passed out 100 T-shirts made from his screen print shop on Lincoln Avenue.
“This was at 9 a.m.,” he said, showing a shot of people lined up to Akron Street. “I open at 10 (a.m.).”
Flute said he comes up with “funky” ideas like this every four or five months, because he and his staff are also part of the community.
The last giveaway was to honor Aaron Salter, the security guard and former Buffalo cop who was gunned down by a white supremacist in Buffalo. Like then, all proceeds from the shirt, which can be ordered on the shop’s Facebook page by clicking the link on one of their posts, will be going directly to a non-profit, in this case Hamlin’s gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mxksc-the-chasing-ms-foundation-community-toy-drive.
The page was originally set up by Hamlin himself to host a toy drive for The Chasing M’s Foundation, also created by Hamlin. A representative of Hamlin at Jaster Athletes said in the text of the page that, “We’re hopeful about Damar’s future involvement in disbursing the incredibly generous contribution.”
Thus far over $6.5 million has been raised. The original goal was $2,500. But that doesn’t matter to Flute.
“We’re not profiting off of tragedy,” he said.
Other prayer offerings can also be seen in front of South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company, as well as along Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls and on an electronic sign in the Town of Niagara. Fire Chief Chris McClune said he and the volunteers put up their sign Tuesday morning.
“We’re all a part of Buffalo and this is a nationwide prayer for Damar,” McClune said. “We want to show our support.”
