The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded $1.3 million to Niagara County to keep up the battle against substance abuse and drug overdosing.
The grant to the county Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, announced Tuesday, will fund expansion of "response" teams that intercede when an individual is struggling with substance related issues.
The existing Quick Response to Opioid Overdose Team (QRT) will be expanded to include response to overdoses of any drug type and add family peer support. Also, the team will expand referral sources beyond law enforcement to include other first responders, providers and self-referral.
To date, the county's QRTs have provided clinical and peer intervention to more than 400 people, according to Laura Kelemen, mental health department director.
Alongside expansion of the QRTs, the county will create a Probationer Response Team (PRT) by embedding a licensed clinician and peer support at the probation department to help those who are at risk of being sent back to jail due to substance related issues. The team will engage probationers, develop individual plans and connect participants to recovery resources.
