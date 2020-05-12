Niagara County lost 31 percent of sales tax revenue in April, according to data released on Tuesday by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.
The information shows that Niagara County received $9.5 million in sales tax revenue in 2019, and that this year Niagara County received $6.5 million, a 31.4% decrease. New York state received 24.4 percent less state-wide sales tax in April 2020.
"The coronavirus has hurt household finances, and the April sales tax figures show how deep it is cutting into municipal finances,” DiNapoli said in a release. “Sales tax revenues are vital for the counties and cities that are on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the first responders and provide a safety net of services for New Yorkers. The federal government needs to provide assistance to those hit hard by this virus or the budget cuts could be severe in some communities.”
Previously, The New York State Association of Counties had predicted that Niagara County could lose up to $12 million, or 20%, in sales tax revenue for the last three quarters of 2020.
