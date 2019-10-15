Niagara County Sheriff Voutour announces retirement

Niagara County Sheriff James R Voutour has announced his retirement.
Voutour, who was first elected on Nov. 4, 2008, issued a press release on Tuesday, confirming his plans to retire on Dec. 30.
Voutour took over the sheriff's job following the retirement of former Sheriff Thomas Beilein. Voutour was re-elected to two more terms in 2012 and 2016 and was unopposed each time, receiving the endorsement of every political party in Niagara County. He served as the 56th sheriff of Niagara County for 11 years.
"It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Niagara County as their sheriff for 11 years," Voutour said. "The people of Niagara placed their trust in me for three elections and for that I am truly grateful. I have always believed in term limits and I feel that it is my time to move on to a new chapter and allow a fresh face to take the reins. It’s not easy being married to the sheriff or having the sheriff as your dad. My family has made tremendous sacrifices for many years and they deserve a break. I could not have done my job without my wife, Pilar, at my side, always picking up the slack."
Voutour was first hired Sept. 6, 1993 as a Niagara County deputy. He was promoted to the ranks of sergeant, captain and chief deputy during his tenure and served the sheriff’s office for more than 26 years.
“My co-workers, some 350 strong, are truly the best in the business," Voutour said. "They are loyal, dedicated, brave and true professionals. I will miss them greatly but I am confident they will carry on with the mission, keeping you safe."
Voutour said he will leave the office in the hands of his current Undersheriff Michael Filicetti.
"He has served at my side for more than eight years," Voutour said. "He is an ethical, bright and dedicated law enforcement officer. I have no doubt he will take command and move the office of sheriff forward.”
Voutour indicated that he will continue to work in a private-sector job following his retirement.
“I will soon start chapter two with a large law enforcement technology company as a police consultant," he said. "I will have a tremendous opportunity to continue to contribute to law enforcement with a significant decrease in responsibility and stress while spending more time with my wife and daughters."
