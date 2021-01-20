At almost 140 pages long, the draft Niagara County Sheriff's Office Police Reform plan touts goals and strategies aimed at improving the way law enforcement works in the county.
The result of three months of work by an ad hoc committee composed of citizens and government officials, the plan was mandated by an executive order from New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo directing law enforcement agencies across the state to develop comprehensive proposals to reform and reinvent policing.
Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he embraced the opportunity to take a deep dive into how his office works.
"I felt we checked a lot of the boxes off (that were in the governor's executive order)." Filicetti said. "This was a way to showcase what we do already and make some positive changes."
The plan contains more than a dozen policy commitments and five ambitious goals that the sheriff sees as achievable sooner rather than later.
"There actually is a timeline (to achieve reform). We've already started some (of the reforms) and we're off to the races," he said.
Among the commitments listed in the plan is one to improve diversity in the sheriff's office. Filicetti said a minority hiring committee established by the Niagara County Legislature is the starting point for that effort.
"It's no secret the diversity of our workforce is low," he said.
In tandem with the commitment, the plan sets as a goal creating a diverse workforce within the sheriff's office "that is racially reflective of Niagara County." To achieve the goal, the plans calls for at least four targeted in-person recruitment events in 2021 and four targeted in-person civil service test prep classes classes annually. It further calls for those classes to take place in the cities of Niagara Falls and Lockport.
The sheriff's office also plans initiate a partnership with Niagara Falls High School to assist with students interested in joining law enforcement.
Filicetti, in a Tuesday presentation to the county legislature, said his office will keep working to maintain its various accreditations in the law enforcement, corrections, communications and civil divisions, as well as the forensic laboratory.
The plan also calls for a partnership with the county Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to train deputies in the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program. The program looks to encourage offenders facing low-level charges to instead engage in treatment opportunities.
The sheriff's office will also create a quick response team to deal with drug overdose cases, according to Filicetti.
Deputies have already begun Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) and that training will be expanded across the sheriff's office, he added.
The plan's No. 1 goal is to reduce "officer use of force encounters with community members, especially those within the minority community." To achieve it, the plan proposes "mandatory ongoing in-service deescalation training" for all professional staff.
The plan's second goal is to reduce bias in police practices and the committee believes that's achievable with annual in-service anti-basis training.
The plan also calls for increasing the ability of deputies to work with mobile mental health crisis teams when responding to individuals experiencing mental health crises.
