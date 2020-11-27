The Niagara County Health Department is dealing with an unspecified number of positive COVID-19 cases involving employees at the Social Services office.
County spokesperson Kevin Schuler confirmed on Friday that the health department became aware of what he described as a "couple" of positive cases among social services workers earlier this week. Schuler said the health department was made aware of "additional" positive cases on Friday.
Schuler indicated that the county began following "typical protocols" regarding isolations and quarantines of the individuals who are involved, adding that anyone who may have been potentially exposed has been or will be notified as part of ongoing contact tracing.
Schuler said County Manager Richard Updegrove intends to have further discussions with social services Commissioner Meghan Lutz on whether there is a need to change the building entry policy or address any other issues.
On Friday, the New York State Department of Health reported a total of 233 new positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara County over the two-day period including Wednesday (79 cases) and Thursday (154 cases). As of Friday, the health department said a total of 30 county residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.