Niagara County residents are invited to take part in updating the county's Hazard Mitigation Plan. The updating will begin with an online plan launch meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. To participate, register at https://tinyurl.com/2aame9b7.
The plan, which was last updated in 2017, looks at potential hazards including flooding, wind and snow, and steers responses.
According to Jonathan Schultz, county director of emergency services, a recent survey of 130 residents had more than 75% reporting significant negative impacts from flooding, wind and snow within the past 10 years. Nearly half of respondents said their home was damaged.
"That's why continuing to update our Hazard Mitigation Plan is so important," Schultz said.
Data from NOAA shows Niagara County recorded more than $38 million in damages from natural hazards between 1996 and 2018. The top natural hazard concern in the county is flooding, especially on the Lake Ontario shoreline due to rising lake levels. Flash flooding also is a concern, due to the damage that it can inflict. The flash flooding that hit the county in July 2021 caused millions in damages, Schultz observed. Increasing frequency of strong winds, snow storms and extreme temperatures are also concerns.
The county is working with local municipalities and the University at Buffalo Regional Institute to update its HMP. Updating the plan will make all local cities, towns and villages eligible for federal and state hazard grant funds.
“The plan gives us a way to work together across the county to lay out strategies since many of our communities share many common hazard risks," Schultz said. "For example, critical infrastructure may be outdated and vulnerable to hazards. Many public facilities are in need of backup power. The invasive Emerald Ash Borer led to a spread of dead ash trees that can fall during extreme winds, causing power outages, property damages and road closures. Fallen trees can also build up with debris and silt to clog streams, creeks, and ditches creating new flooding issues."
Niagara is one of the first counties in New York to create a hazard mitigation plan using MitigateNY, the state’s new online hazard mitigation planning platform developed by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and the University at Albany’s Visualization and Informatics Laboratory (AVAIL). The plan includes separate sections for each municipality that can be accessed by a dropdown menu in the top right panel.
Residents who want to participate in the planning process should attend the Thursday online meeting. The county's draft plan is posted at https://niagara.mitigateny.org and feedback can be offered during a one-month public comment period in June-July. Use the feedback form linked on the website or email comments to bwconley@buffalo.edu.
Following a review by the state, local municipalities will be asked to formally adopt the plan. The plan must be approved by FEMA for the county and its towns, cities and villages to be eligible for FEMA grants. The expected completion date is July.
