The Niagara County Veterans' Service Agency has been relocated to the county clerk's office at the Niagara County Courthouse, county clerk Joe Jastrzemski announced on Tuesday. The agency was moved from its longtime location at 111 Main St., Lockport.
“We are very excited that the relocation is complete and our team is ready to begin serving veterans from the courthouse,” Jastrzemski said. “We made this move to make things a little easier for the veteran community, as those who seek help from the Veterans’ Service Agency can now file their DD214 paperwork in the clerk’s office on the same visit along with obtaining a Thank a Vet discount card."
VSA's phone number, 716-438-4090, is unchanged.
