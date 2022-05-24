Niagara County VSA enhanced with new technology

Earlier this year, the Niagara County Veterans Service Agency relocated to new office space in the Niagara County Courthouse. Now, with more welcoming space and some significant improvements in technology, the VSA is better equipped to help veterans with any issues they may have, according to Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski.
“We have created a first-class operation to help our veterans with anything they need including filing important paperwork, fighting for benefits, securing medical appointments, finding counseling and so on,” Jastrzemski said.
Some key components of the new office, including smart TVs that allow a veteran and their service officer to jointly view a screen when visiting a government website to file a claim, were provided by Veterans One-stop Center of WNY. The technology helps VSA catch and eliminate any errors in claims before they are submitted, according to veterans service officer David Wohleben.
Adam Howard, president and CEO of the Veterans One-stop Center, recently toured the new VSA office with state Sen. Rob Ortt, who has secured $185,000 in Joseph Dwyer grant funding annually for the VSA to obtain counseling services for local veterans. Both men said they're impressed with the improvements.
“Niagara County has done an incredible job in creating a professional environment where our veterans will feel welcome, appreciated and confident in getting the services they need and deserve,” Ortt said. “Accessing government services or programs can sometimes be a challenging or confusing process, but the employees at the Niagara County Veterans’ Service Agency have made it their mission to make this process as easy and efficient as possible, and I thank them for their efforts.”
Added Howard, “I am tremendously impressed with this new setup and how it will positively impact service to our veterans. I’m proud the Veterans One-stop Center was able to provide support to help make it happen.”
