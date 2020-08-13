The cancellation of plans to construct an Amazon warehouse on Grand Island has apparently set off a frenzy of activity in Niagara County.
Both county economic development officials and Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said Thursday they are interested in bringing the project north.
"When the first rumbles (of trouble with the Grand Island project) came, we started to huddle with the Niagara County Economic Development group," Restaino said. "And then yesterday (when the warehouse developer announced they were pulling out of the Grand Island project) I texted our friends in the county to see what we need to do."
Restaino said he sent a letter to the project developer, Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co., on Thursday in support of the county's efforts and "to ask them to consider us."
"I want them to know that Niagara Falls is interested in talking to them," he said. "We want to be in the conversation."
Restaino said he has briefed members of the city council on his efforts and they are supportive. He also said if the developer found another spot in Niagara County he could be supportive of that as well.
"I think we're the right destination," Restaino said, "but (if it's placed in Niagara County) it's jobs for everybody."
County Legislator Dennis Virtuoso said the developer should definitely look north to relocate the warehouse.
"This is an excellent location for them," he said. "There are many potential sites in Niagara County that could work and Niagara Falls is definitely one of them."
Niagara County officials also confirmed that they have reached out to Amazon's developer since the the Grand Island project faltered.
"We in the county believe it is critically important to retain this project," Legislator Richard Andres Jr., chair of the legislature's Economic Development Committee, said. "We have a pretty good package (of incentives) we can present. We want those 1,000 jobs."
Andres said construction jobs and other ancillary services to support the warehouse operation would create additional economic impact.
"The spillover would be immense," he said.
Andres also said that the county's ability to attract companies like Yahoo!, Bridgestone and Edwards Vacuum shows the county offers a "business friendly" environment.
"We would like to have a discussion (with the developer) about what their needs are," he said.
Andres said the county's contact with Amazon during its search for a second headquarters "was a good exercise" in trying to attract the internet retail giant. He said Trammell Crow has not immediately responded to the county's inquiries.
"Our focus is jobs for our residents," Andres said. "We have the infrastructure, the workforce and an airport. We've got a lot to offer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.