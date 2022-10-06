Niagara County's draft plan for spending its share of lawsuit settlements with opioid-distributing pharmaceutical companies will be presented to the county legislature at 5 p.m. Tuesday in legislative chambers at the county courthouse. The presentation by Laura Kelemen, director of mental health and substance abuse services, is open to all and members of the public will be able to comment and offer input on the plan.
The settlement funds are to be used to support individuals and their families in the wake of the opioid epidemic, per rules set by the state Office of the Attorney General, according to Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler.
The county's draft plan was devised after the Department of Mental Health hosted two roundtable meetings in September with participation from more than 60 stakeholders.
Kelemen's presentation will be posted at niagaracounty.com following the meeting.
