Niagara Falls crews battle Sixth Street fire

NIAGARA FALLS — Shortly after 11 a.m. Friday morning morning Niagara Falls firefighters were called to a structure fire at 510 Sixth St. near Ferry Avenue.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the 2 1/2 story home with heavy smoke and flames visible from the second floor.
Hand lines were quickly deployed and upon reaching the second floor, firefighters found heavy fire within the structure that was quickly spreading to the attic. Firefighters were forced out of the building while master water streams were used to dampen the fire.
After sufficiently dousing the flames, interior crew made it inside to continue extinguishing flames in the wood frame home which appeared to be a two-family.
Once it was determined that it was safe to enter the building, firefighters were able to seek out active fire and hot spots which were extinguished. Crews remained on scene until the fire was completely out.
There were no residents inside and no injuries to firefighters.
