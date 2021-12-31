Niagara Falls fire under investigation

NIAGARA FALLS — City fire officials are investigating a Thursday night fire at a 17th Street home that housed several apartments.
Falls firefighters responded to 520 17th St. about 10 p.m. Thursday. The fire originated in a back bedroom of the second floor of the three story structure, according to city officials.. The residents of the second floor apartment were able to evacuate the building with some smoke exposure but no request for first aid. They were also able to alert the first floor occupants who escaped unharmed. The lone occupant of the third story was not at home.
The fire spread quickly and tore through the building. Falls firefighters deployed numerous hand-lines, the deck gun, and an aerial ladder to bring the blazed under control.
At one point, all on-duty firefighters and fire apparatus were called to the scene. The scene was cleared just before 2 a.m.
The Red Cross was called to assist the first- and second-floor residents with housing.
At this time, there is no word on how the fire started. It remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.