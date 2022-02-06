Falls fire

Falls police and firefighters work at the scene of a house fire on the 2600 block of Niagara Avenue early Sunday morning.

 Photo by RobShots

Just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Falls firefighters were called to a fire at a home on the 2600 block of Niagara Avenue.

All occupants were able to escape safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

