They are both new to their posts, but they are already looking to work together
In her State of the County address on Tuesday night, Niagara County Legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh, R-Sanborn, said she is looking to "start a conversation on a forward thinking plan" for the future of the county.
In Niagara Falls, newly elected Mayor Robert Restaino spent most of his campaign, and his early days in office, championing the concept of collaboration among among all levels of government.
Now Restaino and Wydysh appear poised to former a partnership.
"The time has come for us to take a better look at how we deliver services," Restaino said.
"I want to modernize government," Wydysh said. "And modernization is a mindset. It is asking, is there a better way to do this?"
Restaino, in a letter to Wydysh congratulating her on her selection as the first female chair of the legislature in Niagara County history, got the discussion of collaboration started. Wydysh read the letter aloud to her colleagues.
"I am pleased to know my call for collaboration has found a partner," Restaino wrote.
Noting that Restaino frequently told supporters that "we are stronger together," Wydysh said now is the time to take that step.
"For too long, Niagara County and Niagara Falls have worked at cross purposes," Wydysh said. "Within two weeks, I will propose a summit between myself and the mayor and our leadership teams."
Restaino eagerly embraced the idea.
"I think it's a wonderful opportunity," he said.
Restaino said he believes that he and Wydysh could find ways to work "in tandem."
"I think initially we would examine the areas where we can have a conversation (on collaboration)," Restaino said. "I think there might be opportunities in service delivery areas."
Restaino said parks and public works might offer immediate opportunities.
It's not clear yet exactly when or where the proposed summit will take place.
