Niagara Falls police, U.S. Marshals locate, arrest missing mom

A Buffalo mom, wanted by Falls police since she abandoned her 10-month-old son in a room with an ice machine at the Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort, was captured Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Task force agents and Falls police detectives located Sherone Littleton, 28, at an address on Floss Avenue in Buffalo. She surrendered without incident.
“They found her in Buffalo at an address they had checked before,” Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detective Lt. John Conti said. “This time she was there.”
Littleton had been sought by Falls police since the discovery, on the morning of Jan. 31, of her son in the casino hotel service room. Conti said Littleton spoke with Falls police detectives when she was apprehended but did not go into detail about what she told investigators.
Detectives said they had engaged in “exhaustive attempts” to locate Littleton and have her turn herself in.
Earlier in the month, investigators said they were able to speak with Littleton by phone and she told them she was in Ohio. Police said they didn’t believe that Littleton was in Ohio at that time.
After making and breaking repeated promises to return to the Falls to surrender to authorities, Cataract City cops turned to both the public and the Marshals Task Force for assistance.
Niagara County Child Protective Services officials took custody of the 10-month-old boy after he was found at the casino. Police said the infant was not harmed in the incident and he has now been placed with a relative.
Littleton was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child. She pleaded not guilty to those counts and was released pending a return to court on March 13.
