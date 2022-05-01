Niagara Falls Shines Red for the 'Future of Travel'

From 10 to 10:15 p.m. Monday, Niagara Falls will be illuminated red in support of National Travel and Tourism Week, May 1–7.
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, it recognizes the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, and spotlights the critical role that travel will play in driving economic growth and building the path forward through the theme “Future of Travel.”
This year’s theme elevates how the travel industry can restore the workforce, help communities recover and reconnect travelers in the United States and around the world.
John Percy, President & CEO of Destination Niagara USA said, “Tourism is one of the top revenue generators for our local economy. NTTW is a time to appreciate the role tourism plays in Niagara Falls USA, and how vital it is to our community— especially after a challenging two years. Lighting Niagara Falls red signifies unity among the hospitality industry, and shows our support as we prepare to welcome back visitors and help drive the region’s recovery efforts.”
