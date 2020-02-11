Niagara Falls will shine in purple and gold on Monday in honor of former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant.
The Niagara Falls Illumination Board made the announcement on Tuesday. Both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will be bathed in purple and yellow light from 9 to 9:30 p.m.Monday.
Joining the public memorial taking place at the Staples Center that day for Bryant and the eight others killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, the special illumination will honor Bryant, who is best known for his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Also killed in the tragic crash was his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant; John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan, who were on their way to a basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California. Gianna’s team was coached by Bryant.
The date also has some sentimental significance taking place on 2/24, which is a combination of Gianna’s and Kobe’s jersey numbers, respectively.
All special illumination requests are reviewed and approved by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, which has financed and operated the “illumination of Niagara Falls” since 1925. The Niagara Falls Illumination Board is made up of representatives from the City of Niagara Falls Ontario, City of Niagara Falls, New York, Ontario Power Generation Inc., New York Power Authority, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and The Niagara Parks Commission. It is the Illumination Board’s responsibility and mandate to finance and maintain the nightly illumination of both the Horseshoe and American Falls.
