The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be illuminating both the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe Falls in orange tonight from 11 p.m. to midnight, in memory of the victims of Saturday's tragic and senseless shooting in Buffalo.
All special illumination requests are reviewed and approved by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, which has financed and operated the “illumination of Niagara Falls” since 1925.
The Niagara Falls Illumination Board is made up of representatives from the City of Niagara Falls Ontario, City of Niagara Falls, New York, Ontario Power Generation Inc., New York Power Authority, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and The Niagara Parks Commission. It is the Illumination Board’s responsibility and mandate to finance and maintain the nightly illumination of both the Horseshoe and American Falls.
