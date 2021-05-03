This week, Destination Niagara USA is hosting a group of top outdoor media professionals for the Greater Niagara Spring Outdoor Media event. This popular event, taking place through Friday, has been held for over two decades and features the spring fisheries of Lake Erie (smallmouth bass and walleye), the Niagara River (smallmouth bass and trout), and Lake Ontario (trout and salmon).
The publications represented include Game & Fish Magazine, Bassmasters, and Outdoor Life, along with TV shows such as In-Fisherman. In addition, some of the top fishing equipment manufacturers will participate in the weeklong event such as Flambeau, Strike King, Lew’s, Garmin, Rapid Fishing Solutions, Seaguar Line, and Power Pole. The companies will sponsor fishing experiences and allow media participants to gain hands-on access to their products.
“We are thrilled to host this event and showcase the premier fishing opportunities that Niagara County has to offer,” said John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA. “Some of the best fishing in the country is located here and to have national media outlets experience it for themselves to tell the story first-hand is the best possible form of advertising we could ask for.”
Frank Campbell, outdoor promotions director for Destination Niagara USA said, “We are excited to host this event again in 2021 after a brief hiatus in 2020. The spring fishery allows us to showcase the vast species of fish we have in our Western New York waters and offers a unique opportunity for the media to gather multiple story angles and photo opportunities all in one trip.”
