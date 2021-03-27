Destination Niagara USA has activated its overarching brand campaign, “Feel Free” and “Return to Real,” inviting consumers to discover a sense of release and relief, and to disconnect and explore beyond a screen, respectively. The campaign geo-targets New York State as well as markets within an 8-hour drive, highlighting the natural wonder and outdoor experiences available in Niagara Falls USA. It will continue to run throughout the year, across various digital channels.
In addition, a Spring Break campaign has launched targeting families as well as mature couples that specifically geo-targets New York state residents – encouraging in-state adventures across Niagara County.
Both campaigns drive consumers to dedicated landing pages with destination-specific articles and messaging of the Unified in Safety commitment, a shared commitment for all of us to stay safe while following recommended public health guidelines.
John Percy, president & CEO of Destination Niagara USA said, "As pent-up demand continues to grow significantly, it's important for us to stay in-market and top-of-mind for consumers. We are optimistic about the upcoming season and look forward to safely welcoming visitors to Niagara Falls USA."
