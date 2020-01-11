Niagara Fishing Expo will be 'Teaching Fishing'

The seventh annual Greater Niagara Fishing and Outdoor Expo will cast a line in downtown Niagara Falls on Friday through Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls, 101 Old Falls St.
This year's show will focus on “Teaching Fishing” to the legions of anglers that can be found in New York, Southern Ontario and other nearby states.
With more than 200 free seminars available over the course of the three days of the show, fishing education is the key expo component as it focuses on species such as salmon, trout, bass, walleye, perch and techniques such as fly fishing, centerpin fishing, trolling, drifting, jigging and casting.
There will also be more than 170 vendor booths available in the main event hall, a majority of which are aimed at fish and fishing. Many of the speakers are associated with companies that will be exhibiting, offering the opportunity to purchase the hot products at “show special” pricing after you’ve been educated on them.
Some of the old standbys will be returning: Mark and Jake Romanack with Fishing 411 TV; electronics whiz kid Lance Valentine with Teachin’ Fishin’ and Walleye 101; Top Outdoor Writer Matt Straw with In-Fisherman and Great Lakes Angler; the Hawg Trough, a traveling aquarium with a stage on top to help with fishing education cause; and much, much more.
The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is a huge partner this year, bringing a road show that’s never been seen before. On Friday night they will be offering shortened versions of the State of Lake Ontario and the State of Lake Erie. Saturday, there will be a DEC Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that will allow the general public to come in and meet the fisheries managers, biologists and law enforcement people from around the state. Ten different tables will set up in the Cataract Room that will include Lake Ontario, Lake Erie, Finger Lakes, Great Lakes Tributaries, Salmon River Fish Hatchery, Law Enforcement, Women in Fishing and more.
Bass fishing will also receive renewed attention as we bring in Travis Manson with “Smallmouth Crush” on YouTube and FLW angler Casey Smith talking Finger Lakes fishing as new features. Many of the local experts will be back talking bass, too, with over 35 bass seminars. Several seminars cater to the High School and College fishing scene. There will be proper catch and release education to help preserve the quality of the fishery. As an incentive to attend these seminars, there will be a drawing at the end of the show that will send two lucky people to the 2020 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk March 6-8 at Lake Guntersville in Alabama. You will receive an entry for every bass seminar you attend.
There will be expanded education this year for fly fishing, including a Beginning Fly Fishing School on Saturday that requires no advance registration – just show up at the pre-established seminars for the day. Fly fishing guru Rick Kustich is back as a featured speaker for advanced techniques and other speakers like Scott Feltrinelli, Nate Carr, Nicholas Sagnibene and Adam Slavinski will be returning to share their knowledge. Local fly fishing clubs will also be exhibiting and speaking.
For walleye fanatics, there are more than 60 seminars to choose from. Lake Ontario trout and salmon trollers will be happy to know there are over 35 seminars for them. Whether you are a seasoned veteran or a newcomer looking to get started, there is enough education to choose from to keep you coming back for more.
Featured attractions and educational series seminars are already uploaded on the website at www.niagarafishingexpo.com.
Admission is $10 per day; $20 for a three-day pass. Kids 12 and under are free of charge. Pick up a special $5 parking voucher off the website, as well as room specials for area hotels.
For more information on the Expo, contact the Conference and Event Center at (716) 278-2100
