A group of self-identified "proud Republicans" have launched an unprecedented effort to remove all of the Working Families Party candidates for office in Niagara County from this year's primary and general election ballots.
In an order to show cause, filed in New York State Supreme Court in Lockport, 10 individuals allege that the endorsed Working Families Party candidates for North Tonawanda mayor, four North Tonawanda council seats, the Lockport 5th Ward Alderperson, three Niagara Falls City Council openings, 10 Niagara County Legislature seats, two Town of Niagara Council seats and a Lewiston Council post, failed to properly authenticate their nominating petitions.
All of the Working Families Party candidates targeted by the show cause order are also the Niagara County Democratic Committee's endorsed candidates in their respective races.
Richard Andres, the Niagara County Republican Committee chairman, said the legal action is part of a wider effort.
"This is sort of a state-wide issue that has popped up," Andres said. "We're working with a number of other Republican committees across the state, so we didn't start this, but we hopped in on it."
In addition to the named candidates, the legal complaint lists Niagara County Election Commissioners Jennifer Sandonato and Lora Allen and state leaders of the Working Families Party as defendants. It seeks an order to bar the commissioners from placing the Working Families candidates on the ballot in the June primary election and November general election.
Votes on minor party lines can often provide the margin of victory in closely contested elections, so candidates typically seek to run on those lines in addition to those of the major parties.
The complaint alleges that authorization certificates, filed by the Working Families Party as part of each candidate's required nominating petitions, are "insufficient, false, fraudulent, and invalid" because they do not conform to provisions of New York's election laws. Specifically, the complaint charges that the candidate authorizations are not "genuine documents" because they were filed electronically with the board of elections.
The legal filing also claims that signatures on the submitted documents were "clipped from other documents and pasted' into original documents.
"Our belief is that cutting and pasting a signature in a box doesn't follow the spirit of notarizing (the documents)," Andres said.
Messages left for the Western New York chair of the Working Families Party, Louisa Pacheco, were not immediately returned. But the party has reportedly argued that a pandemic executive order signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo allows for the electronic filing of the authorization documents and the copying of notary signatures.
The Republican move brought a quick rebuke from one of the affected candidates. District 6 County Legislature candidate William Kennedy, the endorsed Democrat in that race, suggested the legal action was tantamount to an attempt at voter suppression.
"This is a typical GOP tactic," Kennedy said. "It is petty, petty politics. This is what is wrong with Niagara Falls and Niagara County, petty politics."
Andres rebuffed the criticism.
"If they had caught us doing this, they'd be doing the same thing," he said.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. has set a hearing for April 22 to determine whether the order to block the candidate from the ballot should be granted.
