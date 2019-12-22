NIAGARA FALLS — Pastor Rich Neumann and his crew are going to be feeding a lot of people on Christmas day — but not quite as many they fed on Thanksgiving.
Neumann, the new executive director at the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission, led a massive undertaking in November to feed about 1,200 people on Thanksgiving, as part of the mission's annual "Feed the Falls" program.
Now, it's time to do it all again for Christmas, though not quite as many are requesting meals as they did in November. While "Feed the Falls" is a massive undertaking, Neumann, his staff and the volunteers are used to feeding people in big numbers.
This year, the mission — located in the former YMCA building at Portage Road and Main Street — is on track to serve about 30,000 meals either at the mission or delivered to homes on the holidays.
Neumann is accustomed to just trusting his faith that all will be well.
The Ransomville pastor took the helm of the mission in March of 2019 at the mission's third location since Shaun Smith founded the mission in 2007.
Neumann came to his faith as a young factory worker. He believes God spoke to him while he was drinking in a bar, not one but two nights in a row.
Eventually, he listened to the calling and started serving God. He worked at the Community Missions when it was known as Hiawatha Manor. It was there he met his wife, JoAnn, who was on probation for forging checks. He said brought her to the Lord and they married four months later. JoAnn was at his side providing loving support and typing assistance when he went to a Bible school in Michigan to learn to become a pastor.
After he graduated, he headed up three different churches before becoming an associate pastor at Niagara Frontier Bible Church in Lewiston. He has been a member of the board at the mission since 2007, became a mission pastor in 2013, and took the executive director's job in March.
It's a big job. Neumann says he is grateful for the strength he gets from his faith in God because directing all the components of a mission is not like leading a congregation.
"An executive director is a little different," Neumann explained while touring a visitor through the mission recently, noting the many components of running a mission, from meals to housing to a wide variety of assistance provided to those seeking to rebuild their lives.
Neumann ably attended to many of the challenges after the mission's move into the Y building several years ago, according to David Houghton, the development director for the mission. Houghton has high praise for his boss, who he says 'brought me to the Lord."
"I'm going to embarrass Rich by saying this, but if you really wanted to see what a real Christian does, by action, not by what they say on Sundays, look at him," Houghton said. "He's at the front door, he opens it for guests and says 'Welcome. Are you OK? What can we do for you? We're glad you're here,' " Houghton said of Neumann.
Under Neumann, the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission continues a variety of programs to lift up the downtrodden. The building provides transitional housing for about 50 men and there are plans to build similar shelter for women.
There is also a men's overnight emergency shelter and a nine- to 12-month discipleship program when participants learn to be disciples of Christ.
There are also recovery groups that meet weekly at the mission along with Bible study groups. There free meals served each night to anyone who wishes to partake. There are also "clothes closets" for men, women and children.
The mission is always looking for assistance from the community, Neumann said. Currently there are about 40 churches who bring worship teams and choirs to help serve the evening meals and provide services afterward. Recently the woman's basketball team at Niagara University came in to help prepare turkeys for the upcoming Christmas meal.
Neumann's wife, JoAnn, is taking calls up to 5 p.m. Monday for those who wish to have a turkey dinner delivered on Christmas day.
"We'll start at 9 a.m. assembling the meals," Neumann said. "Then, from around 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. we'll have drivers going out and delivering the meals. We can always use more drivers," he said.
Once Christmas is over, Neumann and his staff will get back to the business of caring for the daily needs of those in need. He would love to provide some of his staff a bit more financial compensation for their work and he's looking for a grant writer to help him do so.
Among the future plans for the mission are the creation of a single women's shelter and eventually a separate location for women and children. They also hope to use spare space for the community programs including a new gym, a pool and more.
"We really want to help people to better their lives," Newmann said. And he's happy, he says, for any help he can get.
For those who wish to assist with donations or volunteering, visit online at www.niagaragospelrescuemission.com, call 205-8805. The mission is located at 1317 Portage Road in Niagara Falls.
