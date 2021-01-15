Several non-profit organizations in the region are among the 13 winners of 2021 Erie Canalway Impact grants, which help support preservation and showcasing of canal heritage. They and their projects are:
— Erie Canal Discovery Center / Niagara County Historical Society, $4,180 toward development of five virtual lessons on the history, geography, engineering and national impact of the Erie Canal.
— Lumber City Development Corporation, North Tonawanda, $3,500 for a historic mural near the dock area at Gateway Harbor Park.
— Village of Medina, $10,500 to develop and install an ADA-compliant kayak launch on the canal in the central business district.
— Western New York Land Conservancy, Inc., $12,000 to transform an unused rail corridor into The Riverline, a nature trail and greenway along the Buffalo River near the terminus of the Erie Canal.
— Buffalo Maritime Center, $12,000 toward creation of an exhibit on the Haudenosaunee alliance of Native Americans and Erie Canal history to complement construction of the packet boat Seneca Chief.
— Corn Hill Navigation, Pittsford, $11,388 to implement educational initiatives aboard the Sam Patch, including a bird watching tour in partnership with the Montezuma Audubon Society, and hands-on learning for students.
Recipients were selected by the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, which is distributing $109,000 altogether. Funding was provided by the National Park Service and the New York Canal Corporation.
