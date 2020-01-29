Niagara History Center is taking applications to fill the paid summer internship of an office assistant.
The internship is funded by the Grigg-Lewis Foundation Workership Program.
Eligible applicants are: students currently enrolled in college or accepted for college this fall; and residents of eastern Niagara County or attending a college in the county.
The office assistant will work primarily at Niagara History Center headquarters, 215 Niagara St., and also at Erie Canal Discovery Center, 24 Church St., and Bond-Hawley House, 143 Ontario St., all in Lockport. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from mid May through mid August.
Candidates for hire should possess good organizational skills, Microsoft Office knowledge, multi-tasking ability and ease in speaking before a group. The assistant will: assist in interpreting the Erie Canal Flight of Five Locks for school groups and tourist; be assigned light housekeeping duties including moving light objects such as books and artifacts; be assigned writing, filing and copying duties; and work in the museum gift shop.
Applications are due by midnight March 9. To obtain a blank, go to niagarahistory.org or call 434-7433. Completed applications should be emailed to Mellissa Dunlap, executive director, at melissa@niagarahistory.org.
