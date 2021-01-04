The Niagara History Center is taking applications to fill a paid summer internship. An office assistant will be hired.
The internship is funded through the Grigg-Lewis Foundation Workership program. Eligible applicants are residents of eastern Niagara County who are or will be enrolled in college in the fall of 2021, or any student attending college in Niagara County.
The office assistant will work primarily at Niagara History Center headquarters, 215 Niagara St., Lockport, and will also work at nearby holdings Erie Canal Discovery Center and Bond-Hawley House, from mid May through mid August. Working hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Qualified candidates will possess good organizational skills, Microsoft Office knowledge, multi-tasking ability and ease in speaking before a group. The assistant will be required to assist in interpreting the Erie Canal Flight of Five Locks for school groups and tourists. Additional duties include light housekeeping, assisting with moving light objects such as books and artifacts, writing, filing, coping and working in the museum gift shop.
Applicants cannot be close relatives of any History Center staff or board members.
For an application, visit niagarahistory.org or call 434-7433.
Completed applications are due by 12 a.m. March 9. Email them to Melissa Dunlap, executive director, at melissa@niagarahistory.org.
