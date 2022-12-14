Niagara Hospice House's expanded residential wing is now open to patients, the organization announced Wednesday. The addition of six residential suites brings the facility to 16 suites, the maximum allowed by New York State.
Hospice House offers 24/7 care for hospice patients who need increased services or have an insufficient caregiver system at home. Construction took place over the course of a year and the expansion increased residential capacity by 60%.
"“The added suites are furnished for optimal comfort and convenience like the original wing built 15 years ago, and our staff is ready to care for more patients,” Niagara Hospice President and CEO John Lomeo said.
“This is a special time for our long-time staff and new employees as we embrace the opportunities to provide specialized care and personalized support for many more families,” Janet Ligammari, RN, director of hospice facility services, added.
More than 6,000 Niagara County residents and their families have received care at Hospice House since its 2007 opening. It is the only general inpatient and residential facility for hospice patients in the county, and the general inpatient wing is one of just 12 facilities of its kind in New York state.
For more information visit NiagaraHospice.org/HospiceHouse or call 716-439-4417.
