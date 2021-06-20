Niagara Hospice House to expand residential wing

The Niagara Hospice Board of Directors say it has received approval from the New York State Department of Health to add six residential patient suites to the Niagara Hospice House at 4675 Sunset Drive in Lockport.
The $2 million facility project will expand Hospice House to a total of 16 residential suites. The organization’s capital campaign is now underway to fund the expansion.
Niagara Hospice House opened in June 2007 as a state-of-the-art facility that has been the model of hospice facilities throughout the country.
“We are forever grateful to the community for supporting the construction of Hospice House in 2007 to address the growing needs of families when they face difficult times with a loved one,” said Martina Fern, Director of Philanthropic Giving. “As we look forward to completing this much-needed expansion, the clinical staff is already planning for the day when we can admit six additional patients. We invite organizations and individuals to join us in contributing to the campaign. Through generous community support, we can ensure more new patients and their families will receive the highest quality of care and support. Every gift goes a long way to enhancing quality of life for families as they seek to maximize precious time together with loved ones during the last stage of their life.”
To give to the capital campaign, organizations and individuals can visit NiagaraHospice.org/ExpandHospiceHouse to make secure online donations or call 280-0789.
