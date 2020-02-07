Niagara Hospice receives dementia care grant

Niagara Hospice has received a $30,000 grant from the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund in Lockport to advance its dementia care expertise for patients, families and caregivers across Niagara County.
The grant will enable hospice staff to achieve dementia care practitioner certifications and pursue continuing educational opportunities to enhance the clinical knowledge of managing care for this growing population. Funding will also be allocated to develop a resource library that will guide families and caregivers through the long-term challenges of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia conditions. The training and education will help alleviate caregiver stress and fatigue through the latest multi-sensory therapies and best practices for engaging and calming patients during daily living activities and key times when agitation is greatest.
“We were very impressed with the initiative that Niagara Hospice demonstrated in its desire to continue expanding the staff’s dementia care expertise and practical caregiver knowledge,” said Eugene Urban, Executive Director of the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund, located in Lockport.
The primary focus of the philanthropic foundation is to support organizations that provide health care to the elderly, infirmed, disabled, chronically ill and the disadvantaged with special health needs.
Niagara Hospice has seen a significant increase in dementia-related diagnoses in the last two years, and nearly 30 percent of its patients have some form of dementia. Research shows that the number of people with dementia is expected to increase nationwide in the coming years. In Niagara County, it is estimated that 4,000 people have a dementia-related condition.
“Our clinical staff is committed to meet the rising demands that accompany the care plans for patients with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia,” said Danielle Burngasser, RN, BSN, Vice President of Hospice Clinical Operations. “It gives us great pride to share the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund’s devotion to serving Niagara County families who are struggling with dementia care. We are very thankful for the foundation’s grant to expedite the progress of our clinical education program. This new funding is a tremendous investment that accelerates our ability to provide more nurses, social workers and aides with the latest training in the most effective dementia caregiving methods.”
For more information about the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund, visit OddFellowRebekahBenefitFund.org.
