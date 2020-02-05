Niagara Hospice secures a grant to advance dementia care expertise

Niagara Hospice has received a $30,000 grant from the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund to advance its dementia care expertise for patients, families and caregivers.
According to Niagara Hospice, the grant will enable staff to achieve dementia care practitioner certifications and pursue continuing educational opportunities to enhance their clinical knowledge of dementia care. Funding will also be allocated to develop a resource library for families and caregivers.
"This new funding is a tremendous investment that accelerates our ability to provide more nurses, social workers and aides with the latest training in the most effective dementia caregiving methods,” said Danielle Burngasser, RN, BSN, vice president of hospice clinical operations.
Niagara Hospice has seen a significant increase in dementia-related diagnoses in the last two years, and nearly 30% of its patients have some form of dementia. In Niagara County, it is estimated that 4,000 people have a dementia-related condition.
“Our clinical staff is committed to meet the rising demands that accompany the care plans for patients with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia,” Burgasser said. “It gives us great pride to share the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Benefit Fund’s devotion to serving Niagara County families who are struggling with dementia care."
The primary focus of the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Foundation is to support organizations that provide health care to the elderly, infirmed, disabled, chronically ill and the disadvantaged with special health needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.