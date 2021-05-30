Niagara Jet Adventures acquired by City Experiences

Niagara Jet Adventures has been acquired by Hornblower Group's City Experiences and has begun operations out of its Youngstown location.
Niagara Jet Adventures joins City Experiences’ growing portfolio of water-based experience companies. Tickets and reservations are now available at niagarajet.com.
Niagara Jet Adventures began offering passengers jet boat rides between the former Fox BoyZ Marina on Water Street, next to the Youngstown Yacht Club, and the whirlpool in the Niagara Gorge in 2014.
According to City Experiences, the jet boat company was rated by USA Today as one of America’s Top Boat Tours, offering various tour experiences that highlight both the Canadian and U.S. sides of the Niagara River. The rides take guests through the thrilling Class-5, Whirlpool Rapids and includes narrated, guided tours of historic and geological landmarks.
City Experiences has acquired five new companies and nine in total over the last few years. It has also integrated a proprietary ticketing system and expanded to more than 110 countries, six continents and over 125 U.S. Cities, including NYC, San Francisco, Paris, Rome, London and many more.
“As our portfolio of global experiences continues to expand, we are thrilled to include Niagara Jets’ whitewater adventures, providing our guests with the best and most unique products possible,” says Mory DiMaurizio, CEO, City Cruises, Canada. “This one-of-a-kind offering fits uniquely within our portfolio of offerings and solidifies our continued goal to become the world’s leader in experiences and transportation.”
