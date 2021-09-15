A live online presentation and discussion on the Coastal Lakeshore Economy And Resiliency (CLEAR) initiative will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 21, beginning at 5 p.m., under the auspices of the New York State Department of State. Participants in the webinar will hear about the outcomes of a public survey and the risk assessment for shoreline communities in Niagara and Orleans counties, then discuss needs and opportunities for increasing resilience.
Register for the webinar at: niagaraorleansclear.com.
The state's CLEAR Initiative is designed to support local communities dealing with persistent high-water levels along Lake Ontario, the lower Niagara River and the upper St. Lawrence River with the development of comprehensive resiliency strategies and plans to institute critical long-term protective measures and strengthen existing investments. Planning firms along with state experts will supplement local capacity and engage communities in scenario planning to help conceptualize the potential impacts from future changes, identify opportunities to enhance access to the water and develop resiliency measures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.