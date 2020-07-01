Niagara, Orleans counties expanding Wi-Fi hotspots

A new collaboration with several area partners will increase internet access with Wi-Fi hotspots in rural towns in Niagara and Orleans counties.
On Wednesday, RTO Wireless and Microsoft announced that they are working with members of a local group, the Niagara-Orleans Regional Alliance, to try to expand broadband service to rural communities.
“Microsoft approached RTO Wireless about teaming up on deploying free public Wi-Fi at venues located in rural communities that lack sufficient broadband coverage,” RTO CEO Steve Hubbard said.
Microsoft offered to support the purchase and installation of the hotspot devices. Hubbard says he was already in discussions with the alliance about deploying fixed wireless broadband to rural communities that currently lack service. The conversation evolved to an immediate measure to address the lack of broadband by identifying town buildings and schools that can support public Wi-Fi services. Public host institutions need to have existing broadband service and agree to host the equipment. RTO Wireless procured the equipment and coordinated with two local firms to install it.
In Niagara County, lawmaker David Godfrey, R-Wilson, said there will be hotspots installed at the town halls in Porter, Wilson and Wheatfield as well as the Wheatfield Community Center. Two more will be installed in the Wilson School District. Hotspots have already been installed at the Middleport and Hartland town halls. He noted the hotspots connect to the existing internet at these locations to extend the coverage.
"The requirement is that the public entity had to have existing internet. This is not providing additional internet. It is utilizing the internet which is already in the building, which is paid for by the taxpayers. So, they are basically tapping into what's already there so you get the speed of whatever the municipality has paid for," Godfrey said.
Godfrey and Orleans County Legislator Lynne Johnson have been advocating for continued broadband expansion in rural communities and both said Wednesday's development was a clear step in the right direction.
In Orleans County, there will be hot spots installed in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Clarendon, Gaines, Kendall, Murray, Shelby, Yates and the Villages of Albion, Holley and Medina.
“Working with RTO Wireless, our goal is to have high-speed, reliable, and affordable broadband available to every home and business across our two counties, and we won’t stop until we achieve that goal,” said Johnson. “But today with record numbers of people working from home, and our children trying to advance their education, RTO and Microsoft have stepped to the plate to immediately help provide the internet service that is so desperately needed in times of crisis. A simple Thank You can hardly express our gratitude for the commitment they have made.”
Launched in 2017, the Microsoft Airband Initiative seeks to close the rural broadband gap in America and around the world, with the goal of bringing broadband access to 3 million unserved people living in rural America by 2022.
