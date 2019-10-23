Niagara, Orleans counties receive $49M for shoreline protection

Olcott Harbor will at last get a breakwall and a seawall to shield its developed shoreline from flooding, after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday the state is allocating $15.7 million for harbor flood prevention.
The Olcott Harbor Project was one of about 20 projects in Niagara and Orleans counties to receive a share of the state's $300 million Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. Altogether, Niagara and Orleans counties received $49 million to strengthen their shorelines against future flooding.
Cuomo announced the project funding Wednesday morning at Old Fort Niagara.
"The recent challenge of historic high water levels along the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines calls for a swift and innovative response," Cuomo said, adding the projects will "help the region regain resiliency and economic vibrancy."
The projects address vulnerable shorelines, docks and pumping stations in every Niagara County town bordering the lake or lower Niagara River.
But the largest winner by far was Olcott Beach, which also received $1.8 million to shield the low-lying west end from future flooding.
“That was a great day for Olcott and the town of Newfane," Horanburg said. "We got $17.5 million worth of projects. It’s not only going to be a huge economic boost, but it’s going to help our flooding situation here.”
The centerpiece of the Olcott Harbor Project is a 600-foot breakwall that has been discussed since the 1960s. The breakwall, standing about 200 feet north of the hamlet's two federal piers, will shield the harbor from north winds and wave action.
The project will also reinforce the harbor's interior with a 670-foot seawall on the east side and 750-foot wall on the west side. Horanburg said the walls would raise the harbor three feet above its current height as well as three feet above the record-high lake levels recorded in early June.
State officials say the seawalls will protect nearby homes, businesses and an at-risk pump station, which will undergo additional improvements to mitigate erosion and other flood damage. The eastern federal pier may also be raised as part of the project.
Meanwhile, the separate $1.8 million project will reinforce the hamlet's low west end with a 900-foot raised berm, consisting of a hardened core and sediment dredged from the harbor. The raised berm will be part of a larger flood prevention strategy, including elevated floodway roads and a pumping system.
Olcott experienced some of the worst flooding in Niagara County during Lake Ontario's record-high water of 2017 and this summer. Docks within the harbor flooded, shoreline infrastructure was damaged and Olcott Beach was closed throughout both summer seasons.
Local officials say the projects will help the hamlet better weather future high-water events.
"With this funding, we will be able to launch new projects that will benefit our residents, attract visitors, and build a stronger and more resilient community," Horanburg said in a statement.
Additional countywide projects include:
Each of the projects approved for funding were submitted by local officials during a series of meetings held by the REDI commission this summer.
The REDI commission was formed in late May and was shortly after allocated $300 million for shoreline protection.
Cuomo has framed the initiative as a permanent solution to high water, after Lake Ontario hit record-high levels in two of the past three years. In 2017, the state provided nearly $100 million to help homeowners, businesses and municipalities to rebuild.
“I would rather spend $300 million to fix the problem than spend $200 million every two years to clean it up.”
The commission has since allocated $20 million for homeowner assistance, $30 million for business assistance and $15 million to dredge harbors across Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The remaining $235 million will go toward stabilizing shorelines and protecting "at-risk assets," such as water and wastewater infrastructure, marinas and harbors.
The state requires municipalities or counties to contribute 5 percent of the project costs.
“Frankly, I wanted you to have skin in the game," Cuomo said. "That shows it really is a priority for the community."
Several local lawmakers applauded the funding to protect Niagara County homes, businesses and public infrastructure.
"This $49 million will go a long way to help those that have been impacted by the flooding get back onto their feet, rebuild lost property, and fortify preventative infrastructure measures," State Sen. Rob Ortt said in a statement.
