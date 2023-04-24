The Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corporation has been awarded a $1.4 million grant by the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corporation and NYS Homes and Community Renewal.
NORLIC, also known as a land bank, is a municipal partnership that works with member communities to acquire vacant and abandoned properties with the goal of returning them to productive use. The partners are Niagara and Orleans counties and the cities of Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda.
The grant money will be used to prepare acquired properties for future sale and rehabilitation.
NORLIC has sold several vacant properties already this year, according to vice chair Chris Voccio.
“NORLIC’s ability to pick buyers who have the highest and best use for vacant properties eliminates land speculators and instead makes sure we choose people who want to plant roots in our community,” Voccio said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.