Niagara Parks Police say man survived plunge over Horseshoe Falls

Niagara Parks Police in Canada are reporting that a man survived being swept over the Horseshoe Falls early Tuesday morning.
The Niagara Falls Review and multiple media outlets report that the parks police said they were alerted to a report of a person in crisis at the brink of the Canadian Horseshoe Falls at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Reports indicate that officers arriving on the scene found an individual who had climbed a retaining wall and jumped into the river. Reports indicate that officers observed the individual being swept over the Falls and, following a search of the lower Niagara River basin, the same person was found sitting on rocks at the water's edge below the observation platform for the Journey Behind the Falls.
The Niagara Falls Review reported that the man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for what police described as non-lift-threatening injuries.
The man's identity has not been released.
