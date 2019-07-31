Niagara Power Project to receive $1.1 billion upgrade

The Niagara Power Project in Lewiston is getting an upgrade worth more than $1 billion.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the New York Power Authority is launching a 15-year modernization and digitization program aimed at extending the operating life of the hydroelectric facility.
The project, dubbed "Next Generation Niagara," centers on the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant and will involve an investment of $1.1 billion as part of what officials described as the "most ambitious" recent infrastructure improvement effort in the state.
Cuomo said the project will advance his administration's clean energy goals which involve the state transitioning to 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2040.
On Wednesday, Cuomo touted the plant improvements as supportive of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which the governor recently signed into law.
"The Niagara Power Project is New York's largest source of clean electricity and this modernization project will allow it to continue operating for another 50 years," Cuomo said. "This extraordinary investment is a crucial part of our nation-leading plan to decarbonize New York's electric power system by 2040 and will continue supplying job-producing companies across the state with clean, low-cost energy."
The improvements will include replacing aging equipment with the latest machinery reflecting advanced digital technologies for optimizing the hydroelectric project's performance. The project will secure the plant's long-term future as a clean power generator that spurs economic development in Western New York and across the state through its low-cost power allocation programs, including Cuomo's ReChargeNY program. The Niagara Project, through these programs, directly supports more than 200,000 jobs and $17 billion in capital investments. Next Generation Niagara also will support an estimated 60 union construction jobs over the course of the project.
NYPA's Board of Trustees approved the major capital investment in the Niagara project, which began operating in 1961, at its July 30 meeting. The $1.1 billion investment makes Next Generation Niagara the largest capital project in NYPA's history.
The initiative will encompass four major phases that will ensure continued safe, reliable operation for decades to come and will modernize NYPA's flagship plant as the Power Authority advances its goal to become the nation's first end-to-end digital utility. The four phases include a comprehensive inspection of the Robert Moses plant's penstocks; refurbishing the 630-ton crane that enables mechanical work at the plant; upgrading and digitizing the control systems; and building a new back-up control room and replacing mechanical parts that have reached the end of their operating life. Work is set to begin later this year.
NYPA Chairman John R. Koelmel said, "As the name Next Generation Niagara suggests, NYPA is looking to ensure that the Niagara Power Project's clean low-cost power continues to power New York's clean energy economy well into the future. This project is a natural extension of the careful stewardship NYPA provides to all of our generation and transmission assets statewide and our commitment to supporting Governor Cuomo's vision of a carbon-free future for New York State."
