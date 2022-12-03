The Niagara Pride organization gave Aaron Mossell Junior High School a $500-grant, Friday, to buy more books featuring LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning, and Plus to describe sexual orientations and gender identity that are not included) characters in the school’s library.
The application filled out by the school’s GSA (Gender/Sexuality Association or Gay/Straight Alliance) caught the eye of Niagara Pride President Ronnie Piaseczny, as did six other local school districts: Barker, Lew-Port, Roy-Hart, North Tonawanda, Niagara Falls and Newfane. He said the applications gave him hope that LGBTQ+ youth would not feel alone.
Piaseczny also pointed to a Gallup poll conducted in 2021 where five generations were polled as to whether they identified as LGBTQ+. Of the oldest generation, or traditionalist generation born in the mid-1940s, only 0.8% identified LGBTQ+. This was in contrast to the youngest generation, Gen-Z, born in the early-2000s, in which 21% identified LGBTQ+
Piaseczny maintained that numbers like this were showing the need for more affirming measures from schools, which is the basis of the the Niagara Pride Niagara County High School GSA Grant.
“Children should have more access to books or media that portray LGBTQ+ characters and other minority characters,” Piaseczny said.
Anna Rauvenpoor, the Library Media Specialist, said she was excited to get the grant.
“We’re thrilled to get the grant because one big part of Lockport is to expand LGBTQ+ stories,” Rauvenpoor said. “It’s important for students to see themselves reflected. Seeing LGBTQ+ characters is very self affirming.”
The library at Aaron Mossell Junior High School already holds such titles as “Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by journalist and activist George Johnson.
Assistant Principal Elizabeth Smoral said she was excited that the junior high was getting the grant.
“Every month we celebrate different cultures and groups,” Smoral said.
Niagara Pride is a completely donations funded 501©3 that envisions an LGBTQ+ community that is “safe, secure and affirmed where they live work, worship and play,” according to their website at niagarapride.org.
