Niagara Prides's winter sock drive benefits WNY's homeless

Following last year's successful sock drive, Niagara Pride is upping its goal.
“This is our second annual sock drive to benefit homeless individuals throughout Western New York,” explined Ronald Piaseczny, president of Niagara Pride. “Last year our goal was 300 pairs of socks but we were able to collect 2,000 pairs thanks to the generosity of Western New Yorkers.”
The non-profit group decided, in light of last year’s success, to increase its goal to 2,500 pairs of socks this year.
“A lot of people don’t realize that socks are the most requested item at homeless shelters,” Piaseczny said. “Coats and hats are great but the real battle is against cold wet feet and a dry pair of warm socks is the best thing for that.”
The group is placing collection boxes at Niagara County Community College, UB’s Capen Hall and the Wilson Lakeside Market, as well as at Glow Out in Batavia.
In addition, items will be collected at Niagara Pride’s offices in Niagara Falls, on select dates and times. The exact times for collection at the offices, and the precise locations of the other collection boxes, are all available on the group’s Facebook page, Piaseczny said.
In addition to socks, the group is accepting donations of T-shirts, undergarments and personal hygiene items.
“T-shirts and undergarments are the second and third most requested items at homeless shelters in Western New York.
With the Western New York cold spell, they really need these items at homeless shelters. We hope Western New Yorkers will once again be generous, as they were last year.”
To distribute the items Niagara Pride works with several community partners who are involved in providing services to the homeless. Last year they worked with Community Missions and the Salvation Army in Niagara Falls as well as Heart and Soul and Pinnacle Community Services. They also did some direct distribution of the items.
This year they hope to also be able to provide some items of assistance to Community Missions in Buffalo.
“We encourage organizations who work with homeless individuals, whether adults or children, anyone really, to contact us if they could put some of these items to use,” said Piaseczny.
The group's email address is info@niagarapride.org.
