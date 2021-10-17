Roughly 62% of Niagara County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The numbers fall in line with statewide rates which show nearly two-thirds of New York residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the latest federal statistics.
In their latest COVID-19 update, Niagara County health officials said there were 420 new positive cases reported between Oct. 6 and Wednesday. There are currently 510 active cases in Niagara with 12 hospitalized.
The county recored six Covid-related deaths over that same time span. There have been 386 COVID-19 deaths reported in Niagara County since March 2020.
More than 130,000 county residents have at least one vaccine dose.
Across the state, about 12.7 million of New York’s 20 million residents are fully vaccinated, according to data released Saturday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number is 121,588 in Niagara County, as of Sunday morning.
New York has the seventh highest percentage of any state — below Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
Vaccination rates are highest in the southern and eastern part of New York state: more than three-quarters of residents in Hamilton County in the Adirondacks are fully vaccinated.
Roughly 73% of residents are fully vaccinated in Manhattan and Queens in New York City.
But vaccination rates are lowest in western and central counties: just 38% are fully vaccinated in Allegany County, which is home to about 47,000 people.
Meanwhile, the number of people with confirmed COVID-19 in New York hospitals is declining: 2,115 as of Friday.
That's down from a fall peak of about 2,476 patients on Sept. 13.
COVID-19 hospitalization rates are highest in the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley.
Some communities with lower rates of vaccination are seeing higher rates of hospitalization.
About 53% of residents are fully vaccinated in Broome County, home to Binghamton.
Hospitals in the county reported 92 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, up 39% from the previous week.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
