Niagara County is braced for the arrival today of a “historic” winter storm over the Great Lakes.
In preparation, a series of local service cancelation and public agency closing notices were posted Thursday.
• • •
In the city of Lockport, Modern Disposal will not pick up trash today, City Clerk Sarah K. Lanzo announced. Instead, a double pick-up will be done next week.
Also in the city, Code Blue will be in effect tonight through 8 a.m. Tuesday, due to forecasted overnight below-freezing temperatures. Any homeless person or individual without home heating may visit the walk-up window at the Niagara Street entrance to Lockport Police Department for assistance locating temporary shelter.
City offices were already scheduled to be closed today in observance of the Christmas holiday.
• • •
All public schools in eastern Niagara County are closed today.
The Lockport, Royalton-Hartland, Barker, Newfane and Starpoint districts all canceled Friday classes and are now in recess until Jan. 3.
Recess in the Wilson district was already scheduled to begin today. The return to school date in Wilson is Jan. 2.
• • •
All Niagara County government offices are closed today, per direction of county legislature chair Becky Wydysh in consultation with Sheriff Michael Filicetti, County Manager Rick Updegrove and Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz. Public mitigation measures will be announced as they’re deemed necessary. In addition, all scheduled bus service by Niagara County Rural Transportation is canceled today.
• • •
All American Red Cross blood drives slated for today and Saturday — at Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company, Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel and the Boulevard Mall in Amherst — have been called off, spokesman Michael Tedesco said.
