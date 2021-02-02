Niagara's Covid condition: 'not a lot of vaccine' now

As Niagara County residents look for their turn in line to be inoculated against the novel coronavirus they are coming up against a stark reality.
There isn't currently enough vaccine to go around.
As the county has weathered a significant spike in infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 since the holiday season, demand for vaccinations has far outstripped available supplies. And that may not change for awhile.
Public health officials indicated on Tuesday that there was "not a lot of vaccine around right now." Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and state health officials have advised counties, hospitals and pharmacies "not to take appointments for vaccines you don't have."
County officials said 700 residents were inoculated last week, but the county only has received 300 new doses following that round of shots. The scheduling of new appointments is expected to remain on hold until the county "gets an uptick in its supply."
Cuomo said Tuesday that the federal vaccine supply to states will increase by about 20% for the next three weeks, up from the initial 16% expected bump in allocations.
Additionally, private pharmacies in the state that are charged with prioritizing the 65-plus population will now receive an additional 10%, or about 30,000 doses, directly from the federal government.
On Tuesday, the county health department reported another six deaths of local residents as a result of novel coronavirus infection. At the same time, newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases have dropped out of triple digits and were down to 67 as of Tuesday.
That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county, since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, to 13,562.
There are 1,183 active cases, with 1,160 patients isolating at home and 23 hospitalized. While 12,141 residents have recovered from their infections, the county has recorded a total of 238 deaths.
Cuomo said on Tuesday that the seven-day rolling average of test positivity, 4.95%, is the lowest since Dec. 6.
