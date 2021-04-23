NIMAC chairman recognized by Fourth Air Force

Niagara Military Affairs Council Chairman Mr. John A. Cooper was recently honored during the 21st Annual Raincross Trophy Award event
The event was held virtually March 16 and was hosted by Headquarters Fourth Air Force Commander Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Cynthia Villa. The event celebrates the excellent work and commitment of the 18 wings and one regional support group in Fourth Air Force.
Cooper was honored with the 2020 Commander’s Public Service Award.
Cooper has been active in NIMAC throughout the history of the organization. The Commander’s Public Service Award is recognition for his continuous efforts in support of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and the service members that serve there.
“I am humbled and honored to have been chosen for the 2020 Commanders Public Service Award,” Cooper said following the ceremony. “It is a great honor for me and all those associated with the Niagara Military Affairs Council. I am so proud of the men and women who serve our great nation. Their dedication and resolve to their mission is highly respected by our community.”
The Niagara Military Affairs Council (NIMAC) is a volunteer led, apolitical, Hatch Act compliant organization offering a buffer between elected officials and military decision-makers. NIMAC works with the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station (NFARS), local governments, the state of New York, the congressional delegation, the U.S. Air Force and the Department of Defense to enhance the units and infrastructure at the NFARS.
The efforts, in collaboration with the community, state and congressional delegation, have led to accelerated federal investment in the facility of over $500 million. NIMAC lists many leaders from the business community, former military commanders from the 914th ARW and 107th ATKW and government officials as its board of directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.