The Pendleton town board voted Monday to hire Eilmar Inc., also known as Four Seasons, to run its day camp at Nine Mile Island for the period July 5 through Aug. 25. The board had recently pulled Nine Mile Island Youth Camp Inc.’s permit, citing needed maintenance and repairs. Formerly, Four Seasons had sublet the area from Nine Mile Island Youth Camp Inc., but with the latter group’s dissolution, it’s now working directly with the town.
The board had made strides towards opening Nine Mile Island Camp earlier this month, by
summer at its June 12 business meeting. Two resolutions were passed giving Four Seasons and Boy Scout Troop 47 permission to use the land.
However, while the resolutions gave the scouts open access to the camp for activities including “camping, hiking, water recreation” and other general recreation usages between the meeting’s date and Nov. 15, 2023, the resolution regarding Four Seasons restricted the day camp operator’s use to “maintenance, upkeep and repair of property and facilities,” with Monday, June 26 being its deadline to complete such.
Before the vote on Monday, Peter Blake, business manager for the day camp, said the group needed the vote to go its way because it had already taken deposits from over 50 families counting on using its services for the summer of 2023.
Blake said that he was surprised by the events transpiring in the camp regarding its maintenance.
“If we’d gotten notice in October, that would’ve been a different story,” Blake said. “But now it was really too late.”
According to Blake, the trouble started when the day camp’s overground pools were put into question. Also, the lodge where the former ranger, Bob Reynolds, lived was an issue due to its own repair and condition. Blake said the pools were now being dismantled and the lodge would be kept off limits to the kids.
The Niagara County Department of Health is scheduled to review the Four Seasons efforts on Wednesday.
Blake said and credited Councilmen David Leible and Scott Lombardo, as well as Highway Superintendent David Fischer, for helping facilitate the day camp’s survival.
“Dave Fisher even brought over a tractor to help us mow some of the areas that needed it,” Blake said.
Lombardo also said that he had been at the camp at least two times since the June 12 decision and that it was “encouraging” to see the camp coming together.
The resolutions did say that the two groups, Four Seasons and Troop 47, were under the gun to maintain their own insurance and were responsible for any upkeep that the camp needed, including any expense they incurred doing so. As of yet, neither party’s insurance has signed off on that part of the deal
“It looks easier than it is,” Lombardo said of getting the camp reopened, noting the insurance problem.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” he said.
