Local libraries are among the recipients of building aid announced this week by the state Education Department.
According to interim Commissioner Betty A. Rosa, $34 million was awarded statewide to 232 public libraries to support construction and renovation projects. The recipients include:
— Barker Public Library, $94,860 for the foundation of a new library building.
— Lewiston Public Library, $79,946 to replace shingle roof sections and refurbish HVAC.
— Lockport Public Library, $114,525 to replace the direct digital control system and associated HVAC controls and electric panels.
— North Tonawanda Public Library, $15,588 to replace an exit door, build a new computer area for children and construct wheeled dollie bases for media cabinets.
— Royalton Hartland Community Library, $29,228 to install new electrical outlets, security cameras, and an electric door, and replace a ramp and windows.
— Sanborn-Pekin Free Library, $4,991 to install siding and a new door.
— Wilson Community Library, $155,251 to upgrade electrical and HVAC systems and expand Children's Room programming space.
— Youngstown Village Center, $11,175 to replace three air conditioning units.
— Lee-Whedon Memorial Library, Medina, $192,795 to upgrade and replace HVAC systems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.