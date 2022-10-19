The Niagara Threat Advisory Group (NiTAG) is working behind the scenes to head off violent incidents before they occur.
NiTAG was founded in August 2021 by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. The members, drawn from local law enforcement, education and government agencies, identify cases where violence could feasibly be seen in the future and help provide resources to mitigate threats. Similar threat advisory groups were started around the same time in the cities of Buffalo and Rochester.
NiTAG coordinator Daniel Zimmerman, Community Services Division lieutenant with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, said the cases that the group looks into are brought forward by member agencies when there’s a feeling that individuals are slipping through the cracks and could be involved in something bad down the road.
“Each one of us on the panel is dedicated to closing the threat management gap in Niagara County, and mitigation of any impending threats if we receive information on them,” Zimmerman said. “These could be as small as a personal relationship where one person poses an impending threat to another, or it could go all the way up to a potential domestic terrorism incident.”
NiTAG member organizations include, but are not limited to, NCSO, the District Attorney’s office, the Office for the Aging, the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Niagara County Community College, Niagara University, Niagara Charter School, several police departments, and every school district in the county. The variety of expertise and points of view is helpful to the group effort, Zimmerman said.
Since its inception, NiTAG has reviewed nine “cases” brought by the members. When a case is discussed, Zimmerman said, the only information mentioned about an individual is their age and circumstances; all other information is withheld from the other members.
“We’ll bring forward these cases confidentially and touch base on where the agency that brought it forward stands on where the threat that needs to be mitigated is,” Zimmerman said. “Any member agency is able to bring forth a new case if they feel it will be beneficial to the group. They can then reach out to other member organizations that might be better able to help.”
Community threat assessment is a relatively new endeavor in New York state. Interest in groups like NiTAG rose after the mass shooting in Buffalo this past May. In the aftermath, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Executive Order 18, which requires all counties to have a domestic terrorism plan; and creation of a threat assessment group is a standard part of such a plan. Each county having its own TAG would enable a wide network in the event an individual in one group’s cases crosses into other jurisdictions.
“The governor recognized the success of what we were doing here and decided to put it into action as an executive order,” Zimmerman said. “The main goal is to prevent people from falling through the cracks who may be a threat to others in the community, such as the Buffalo shooter was identified as.”
As to whether the goal is being met, Zimmerman acknowledged it’s hard to say. There’s no quantifiable data to show threats were quashed.
“Our success is difficult to measure, because we are successful when violence doesn’t happen,” he said.
The sheriff’s office established NiTAG using a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Homeland Security.
