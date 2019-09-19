No answer on local reps

After Gov. Andrew Cuomo Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Colorand Connecticut Gov. “Ned” Lamont Jr., went fishing on Lake Ontario Aug. 20, Cuomo said he would look into a lack of local representation for a solar project in Cambria and Pendleton. No action has been taken with all sides calling for appointees.