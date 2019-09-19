No answer on local reps

All of the parties involved in the Bear Ridge Solar project, including the developer, have advocated for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to appoint local representatives to the board in charge of approving a large-scale energy project in Cambria and Pendleton. A month after he pledged publicly that no large-scale energy projects would go forward without local representation, Cuomo cannot explain why the Bear Ridge-related appointments have been delayed or when they will be addressed.
On Aug. 20, Cuomo promised in Wilson that no Article X projects would go forward without local representation and said he would look into the lack of representation for Cambria and Pendleton.
Jordan Levine, the deputy communications director for energy and environment for the governor’s office, said the office is currently working on considering and appointing ad hoc members to various Article X projects, including Bear Ridge Solar.
“There is time to appoint ad hoc members to Bear Ridge given the fact that the developer has not yet submitted a complete application,” Levine said, without explaining why local nominations forwarded to the state legislature and then the governor’s office were not acted on.
Levine’s statement came after the governor’s office forwarded the Union-Sun & Journal’s request for comment on the delay twice to the siting board spokesman, James Denn, who represents an agency without the authority to appoint the representatives. The governor’s office did not respond to a request to specifically answer until they were informed the US&J would run a story on the subject with or without their response.
Article X of the state Public Service Law, which puts a seven-member appointed board in charge of reviewing and permitting any electric generating facility that generates 25 megawatts or more, allows host municipalities — Cambria and Pendleton in this case — to nominate four individuals for consideration as ad hoc members of the board. From that list, the state senate and assembly get the first opportunity to appoint one community member each to the board, and if the houses don’t do so within a given period, then the governor gets to appoint two members from the list.
The Siting Board can still meet and constitute a quorum without either of the two local representatives. In fact, the proposed 242-megawatt Baron Winds project in Steuben County, was just approved last week without a local representative on the board. Assembly Member Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, who represents the area, said there was a local representative, but that person resigned in October 2018 and was not replaced. Byrnes observed that the Baron Winds representative was appointed when Republicans were in control of the senate.
Communities across the state are experiencing the same issue of not having their representatives appointed in a timely fashion.
An analysis by Politico’s Marie French found that Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie had acted on only three of 22 siting board nominations since 2016. French added that Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who took over this year, has made one appointment, for a project in Orange County, which is represented by Democratic Sen. James Skoufis.
Cambria Town Supervisor Wright Ellis said he submitted the town’s nominations this past February.
“We don’t understand it. The Article X process ... is all very specific and we’re at a loss just like everybody else. We’ve made all sorts of inquiries,” Ellis said.
State officials argue that there is time for representatives to be appointed because Cypress Creek, the company proposing Bear Ridge Solar, hasn’t submitted an application to the Public Service Commission yet. Ellis contends that doesn’t matter — the town did what was required of it in the Article X process and the state should as well.
“The viewpoint of some is it just shows bad faith, and if they haven’t done it yet, will they ever?” Ellis said.
Assembly Member Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, who represents Cambria, pointed out that even though there isn’t an application yet, the local representatives could be using this time to gather information and learn the feelings of the community.
“In this country, the locals should have some voice in anything directly affecting them,” he said.
Morinello and Assembly Member Michael Norris, R-Lockport, are co-sponsoring a bill that would amend Article X to require a local referendum for large-scale energy projects in New York state. According to Norris, a project would still go through the Article X process and then appear as a referendum on the ballot, and it would not move forward if the local community rejects it.
State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawada, has proposed a bill that would require appointment of local representation on the siting board before the body is allowed to meet and make decisions.
Byrnes, who cosponsors the bill, held a press conference with Ortt in Caledonia on Wednesday to air their dissatisfaction with state leaders’ foot-dragging on appointments.
“Local representation is vital for these projects, yet to date, Governor Cuomo, Speaker Heastie and Leader Stewart-Cousins have failed to do their duties as legislative leaders by neglecting to select local members for project siting boards,” Ortt said. “When Democrats took full control of the state legislature, they made a promise that we would be one state and the interests of all New York’s residents would be looked after. Unfortunately, these words ring hollow as they continually fail to do their jobs and appoint local members to these upstate and Western New York energy project siting boards.”
“Our communities have a right to participate in the decision making process,” Byrnes added.
Cypress Creek Renewables is aiming to lease 900 acres of private land throughout a 5,000-acre project area in southern Cambria and a portion of northern Pendleton. The developer plans to install solar panels mounted in rows on racking systems up to 12 feet high. The panels would be visible from a distance of about 1-1/2 miles, including from sites on Bear Ridge Road and IDA Park Drive in Lockport.
Since Cypress Creek went public with its proposal, the grassroots group Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar organized to raise objections to the project. The Cambria and Pendleton town boards are also officially opposed, on the grounds that the project would violate the towns’ zoning ordinances.
