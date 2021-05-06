No charges for cops in Hodge death

No disciplinary action will be taken against four Lockport Police officers involved in the June 16, 2019 incident that led to the death of Troy Hodge.
State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso granted an injunction to preclude action against Lt. Dave Pytlik and Officers Daniel Barrancotta, Marissa Bonito and Patricia Burdick in the death of Hodge.
The City of Lockport commenced disciplinary action against the officers in the Hodge homicide 21 months after the incident, rather than the required 10 days, and so it is barred from action, according to an injunction granted by Caruso. Hodge's death was the subject of a 75-page special investigative report from the Office of State Attorney General Letitia James.
Caruso issued the ruling following a motion from Hickory Club Police Benevolent Association against the city.
PBA Attorney Keith P. Byron argued the officers never received sufficient notice as mandated by the collective bargaining agreement between the union and the city.
“You can’t willfully claim it took you 21 months to investigate instead of 10 days ‘because I didn’t know,’” Byron said. “Not only should they have known, they had an obligation to promptly ascertain the facts.”
John J. Delmonte, representing the city, argued the city charter empowers the Police Board of Commissioners to conduct investigations and take action and that supersedes the union contract.
He also argued there was no need for the hearing before Caruso because no disciplinary action had been taken that required review.
After Delmonte concluded, Caruso ruled quickly, issuing an order permanently barring the city from taking any further action, while offering sympathy to both sides, especially the Hodge family.
Byron, offered a rebuttal, referenced the Attorney General's report and noted: recommended reforms have not been implemented, specifically changes in dispatching; no additional officer training has been undertaken to recognize the constellation of symptoms Hodge exhibited; and Lockport Police Department's use-of-force policy remains unchanged.
“There are certain situations that even the best attorneys can’t overcome,” Caruso said.
The city has 30 days to file an appeal in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.