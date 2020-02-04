No confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Niagara County

Local health officials say there have been no confirmed cases in Niagara County of the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 200 people and infected thousands more, primarily in China.
Niagara County Health Director Daniel Stapleton said Tuesday that the risk to people living in the county remains low and that his department has increased its vigilance to make sure residents are protected. Stapleton said the local county health department is working proactively with partners, including New York State Department of Health, to plan and prepare should a suspect case of novel coronavirus arise locally.
“While the Niagara County Department of Health continues to prepare for infectious disease events, no additional precautions are recommended for the general public at this time beyond the simple daily precautions that everyone should be taking,” Stapleton said. “Flu is still prevalent in New York, and therefore we encourage the public to get vaccinated, stay home from work and/or school if sick and take preventive actions to stop the spread of germs,”
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. A novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.
Aligned with CDC recommendations, Stapleton recommends that residents continue what he described as "everyday preventative actions" to help stop the spread of novel coronavirus and other respiratory viruses such as the flu.
These steps include:
• washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand-sanitizer;
• avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;
• avoiding close contact with sick people;
• staying home when you are sick;
• covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and
• cleaning and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
The symptoms of novel coronavirus are very similar to a common cold or flu. Health officials say if you feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, and have traveled to China or were in close contact with someone with novel coronavirus in the 14 days before you began to feel sick, seek medical care. Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
General questions regarding novel coronavirus and travel may be directed to the New York Novel Coronavirus Hotline at 1-888-364-3065. For more information about 2019 novel Coronavirus, visit the New York State Department of Health dedicated website at: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus.
